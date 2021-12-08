Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires 104 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Accenture by 750.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 456.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $371.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $352.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.05. The company has a market cap of $234.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.14. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $241.73 and a fifty-two week high of $374.92.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.59.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

