Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 47,700 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KW. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 284.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 6,809 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the second quarter valued at $235,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Shares of KW stock opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.11. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.79 and a 12 month high of $24.02.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.11 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 107.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. This is a positive change from Kennedy-Wilson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

In related news, Director Stanley R. Zax bought 17,500 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.18 per share, for a total transaction of $405,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kennedy-Wilson from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.