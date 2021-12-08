Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $881,000 Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 362,465 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $16,829,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,377,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $110,409,000 after acquiring an additional 92,921 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,187,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,584 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 37,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $457,000. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.08.

In related news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $260,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $391,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $37.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $48.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.72.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $905.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 23rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 22.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

