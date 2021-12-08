Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 8.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,037,000 after buying an additional 465,609 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 59.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,034,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,259,000 after purchasing an additional 755,677 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 28.0% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 194,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,629,000 after purchasing an additional 42,544 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter valued at approximately $784,000.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $54.96 on Wednesday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 52-week low of $50.12 and a 52-week high of $68.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.40 and a 200 day moving average of $59.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.38.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $469.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.21.

Altra Industrial Motion Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.