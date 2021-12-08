Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Makes New $928,000 Investment in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 37,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 857.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iHeartMedia during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in iHeartMedia by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 173,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in iHeartMedia by 40.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in iHeartMedia during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

IHRT opened at $20.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.21. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $28.24.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley lowered their target price on iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iHeartMedia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

In other iHeartMedia news, insider Richard J. Bressler acquired 22,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.14 per share, with a total value of $500,696.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 1,091,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $27,288,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

