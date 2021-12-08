Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MLI. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 36,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 4.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 3.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gary S. Gladstein acquired 11,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.71 per share, for a total transaction of $543,846.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mueller Industries stock opened at $58.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.20. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.84 and a fifty-two week high of $63.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $982.25 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 37.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

