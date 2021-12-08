Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) PT Raised to $60.00

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 18.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HGV. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

HGV opened at $50.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.74 and a beta of 2.13. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52-week low of $28.64 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.19 and its 200-day moving average is $45.48.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $928.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.48 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s quarterly revenue was up 346.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 17,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $909,248.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HGV. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter worth about $1,441,172,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter worth about $82,780,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 58.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,445,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,703 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,813,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,003,000 after acquiring an additional 578,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter worth about $23,077,000.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.