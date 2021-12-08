Holicity (NASDAQ:HOL) Trading Down 6.2%

Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:HOL) was down 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.56 and last traded at $8.59. Approximately 6,604,577 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 244% from the average daily volume of 1,918,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.16.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOL. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Holicity during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Holicity during the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Holicity during the second quarter worth approximately $413,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new stake in shares of Holicity during the second quarter worth approximately $621,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC raised its stake in shares of Holicity by 287.9% during the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.06% of the company’s stock.

Holicity Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

