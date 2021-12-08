Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $164.70 Million

Brokerages predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) will post sales of $164.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $168.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $160.70 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) reported sales of $181.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full-year sales of $692.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $679.20 million to $708.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $900.90 million, with estimates ranging from $899.30 million to $902.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $173.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 42.02% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on HOMB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other news, CEO John W. Allison bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $239,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Allison bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $126,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 26,650 shares of company stock valued at $645,558 over the last ninety days. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOMB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after buying an additional 43,499 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 104,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 29,502 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 696,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,834,000 after purchasing an additional 103,089 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 31,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

HOMB traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,923. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $18.68 and a one year high of $29.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 28.14%.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

