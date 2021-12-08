Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Shares Gap Up to $3.61

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.61, but opened at $3.85. Home Point Capital shares last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 98 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HMPT shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Friday, October 1st. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Home Point Capital from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.10.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.86. The company has a market cap of $542.76 million and a P/E ratio of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $274.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.78 million. Home Point Capital had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 26.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Home Point Capital Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Home Point Capital’s payout ratio is 6.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 406.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 376,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 6,063 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

