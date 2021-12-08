Home REIT (LON:HOME) Hits New 12-Month High at $121.00

Home REIT Ltd (LON:HOME)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 121 ($1.60) and last traded at GBX 121 ($1.60), with a volume of 3617270 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119 ($1.58).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 113.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 112.92.

Get Home REIT alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Home REIT’s previous dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

In related news, insider Marlene Wood purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £10,900 ($14,454.32).

About Home REIT (LON:HOME)

Home Retail Group Limited, formerly Home Retail Group plc, is a general merchandise retailer. The Company’s segments include Argos and Financial Services. Argos is a multi-channel retailer, which sells products through approximately 845 stores, Website and mobile applications. Argos is supported by an in-house financial services offer, which provides a range of credit products for the Company’s customers.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Home REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.