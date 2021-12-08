HomeServe (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

HomeServe (OTCMKTS:HMSVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HMSVF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered HomeServe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised HomeServe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.60 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised HomeServe from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.60.

Shares of HMSVF opened at $12.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.53. HomeServe has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $15.25.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

