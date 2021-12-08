Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) vs. Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) Financial Contrast

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) and Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Honda Motor and Electric Last Mile Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Honda Motor 0 2 0 0 2.00 Electric Last Mile Solutions 0 0 6 0 3.00

Electric Last Mile Solutions has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 124.40%. Given Electric Last Mile Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Electric Last Mile Solutions is more favorable than Honda Motor.

Risk and Volatility

Honda Motor has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electric Last Mile Solutions has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Honda Motor and Electric Last Mile Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Honda Motor 6.18% 9.56% 4.11% Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A -31.91% -13.66%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Honda Motor and Electric Last Mile Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Honda Motor $124.25 billion 0.40 $6.18 billion $4.81 6.01 Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A N/A -$29.36 million N/A N/A

Honda Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Electric Last Mile Solutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.0% of Honda Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Electric Last Mile Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories. The Motorcycle segment handles all-terrain vehicles, motorcycle business, and related parts. The Financial Services segment provides financial and insurance services. The Power Product and Other Businesses segment offers power products and relevant parts. The company was founded by Soichiro Honda on September 24, 1948 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile

Electric Last Mile, Inc. designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

