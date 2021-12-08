Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) PT Lowered to $97.00 at Morgan Stanley

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 10.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of HLI opened at $108.76 on Wednesday. Houlihan Lokey has a fifty-two week low of $63.38 and a fifty-two week high of $119.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.21. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.71.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $1,169,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLI. CNA Financial Corp increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 20,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

