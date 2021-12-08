Howard M. Jenkins Sells 37,123 Shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Stock

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Director Howard M. Jenkins sold 37,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $263,573.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Hyliion stock opened at $6.32 on Wednesday. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $22.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.13. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 0.76.
Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.09. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HYLN shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays downgraded Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Hyliion in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyliion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.85.
Hyliion Company Profile
Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.
