Howard M. Jenkins Sells 37,123 Shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Stock

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Director Howard M. Jenkins sold 37,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $263,573.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hyliion stock opened at $6.32 on Wednesday. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $22.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.13. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 0.76.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.09. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hyliion by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,334,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,749,000 after acquiring an additional 222,845 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hyliion by 313.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,555,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,021,000 after buying an additional 5,726,555 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hyliion by 4,138.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,521,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,377,000 after buying an additional 2,462,107 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyliion by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,857,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,599,000 after buying an additional 116,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Hyliion by 494.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,113,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,977,000 after buying an additional 926,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HYLN shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays downgraded Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Hyliion in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyliion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.85.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

