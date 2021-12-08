Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 932 ($12.36).

HWDN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital upgraded Howden Joinery Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 950 ($12.60) to GBX 1,050 ($13.92) in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.26) to GBX 1,080 ($14.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other news, insider Andrew Livingston acquired 216 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 833 ($11.05) per share, with a total value of £1,799.28 ($2,386.00).

LON HWDN traded up GBX 20.60 ($0.27) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 909.20 ($12.06). The company had a trading volume of 890,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,217. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 901.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 887.44. The stock has a market cap of £5.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88. Howden Joinery Group has a 52 week low of GBX 629.80 ($8.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 985.80 ($13.07).

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

