HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

In related news, insider Christoph Schell sold 116,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $3,733,759.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 38,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $1,192,277.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,459 shares of company stock worth $7,858,198 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of HP by 22.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,716 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,080 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,291,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,708 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of HP by 361.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,913 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 10,898 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPQ stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.29. The stock had a trading volume of 10,698,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,836,182. HP has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $38.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.87.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. HP’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HP will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 14.34%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

