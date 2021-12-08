HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stake Lifted by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,609 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its stake in HP by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of HP by 2.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,075,700 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $29,431,000 after purchasing an additional 23,985 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of HP by 72.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,203 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 6.7% in the third quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 525,081 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $14,366,000 after purchasing an additional 33,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 71.9% in the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 17,121 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $37.29 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $38.49. The company has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.87.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. HP’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.34%.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $244,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,459 shares of company stock valued at $7,858,198. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital increased their price target on HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

