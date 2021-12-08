H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.39.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.50 price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other news, Director Ronald C. Rutman bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.69 per share, with a total value of C$235,401.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,329,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$20,866,572.38. Also, Director Alexander Danial Avery bought 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.20 per share, with a total value of C$518,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 207,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,353,400.

TSE HR.UN traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$15.99. 442,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,682. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.34. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$11.99 and a one year high of C$17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

