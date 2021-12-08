Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Given a €600.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) has been given a €600.00 ($674.16) price objective by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €615.00 ($691.01) target price on Hypoport in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Hypoport alerts:

Shares of ETR:HYQ opened at €528.00 ($593.26) on Monday. Hypoport has a 1 year low of €407.00 ($457.30) and a 1 year high of €618.00 ($694.38). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion and a PE ratio of 89.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €525.43 and its 200-day moving average price is €511.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Hypoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.