IAA (NYSE:IAA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

IAA (NYSE:IAA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IAA, Inc. provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling and settlement administrative services. IAA, Inc. is based in Westchester, Illinois. “

Get IAA alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of IAA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE IAA traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.89. 607,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,296. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. IAA has a twelve month low of $47.33 and a twelve month high of $66.85.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). IAA had a return on equity of 166.24% and a net margin of 17.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IAA will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IAA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,298,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in IAA by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 190,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after buying an additional 104,530 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in IAA by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,239,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,661,000 after buying an additional 31,336 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in IAA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in IAA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IAA

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IAA (IAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.