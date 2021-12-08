Idena Price Tops $0.13 (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 8th. During the last week, Idena has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. Idena has a market cap of $6.98 million and $163,275.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idena coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000254 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Idena alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00058023 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.72 or 0.00141148 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.43 or 0.00179943 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,384.78 or 0.08629922 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.78 or 0.00578213 BTC.

About Idena

IDNA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 77,415,280 coins and its circulating supply is 54,126,066 coins. The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Idena is idena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Idena

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Idena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.