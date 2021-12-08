IGas Energy (LON:IGAS) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.55

IGas Energy plc (LON:IGAS)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 16.55 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 13.55 ($0.18). IGas Energy shares last traded at GBX 13.90 ($0.18), with a volume of 6,893 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 15.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.13 million and a PE ratio of -0.71.

In other IGas Energy news, insider Stephen Bowler purchased 2,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of £463.59 ($614.76).

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company Britain. The company holds interests in the 55 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

