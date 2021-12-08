II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.750-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $790 million-$840 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $844.64 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded II-VI from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded II-VI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Benchmark decreased their target price on II-VI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded II-VI from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded II-VI from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, II-VI presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.93.

IIVI traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,365. II-VI has a fifty-two week low of $54.35 and a fifty-two week high of $100.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.74.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. II-VI had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $795.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that II-VI will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other II-VI news, Director Joseph J. Corasanti sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $558,231.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

