ImageCash (IMGC) Price Tops $0.0035 on Exchanges

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 8th. Over the last week, ImageCash has traded up 103.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ImageCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ImageCash has a market capitalization of $18,820.12 and $10.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00058286 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,339.63 or 0.08608447 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00062117 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00080302 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,346.93 or 0.99872395 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002783 BTC.

ImageCash Profile

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,455,414 coins and its circulating supply is 5,336,414 coins. The official website for ImageCash is imgcash.imagehosty.com . ImageCash’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here

ImageCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

