IMI’s (IMI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of IMI (LON:IMI) in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,500 ($19.89) target price on the stock.

IMI has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.59) price objective on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,070 ($27.45) price target on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on IMI from GBX 1,950 ($25.86) to GBX 2,150 ($28.51) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.59) price target on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IMI from GBX 1,910 ($25.33) to GBX 2,000 ($26.52) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,650.42 ($21.89).

Shares of LON IMI opened at GBX 1,808 ($23.98) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,716.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,730.77. IMI has a 52-week low of GBX 1,132 ($15.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,878 ($24.90). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

