ImmunoCellular Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUC) Stock Price Up 15.7%

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC)’s stock price rose 15.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.59. Approximately 21,986 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 13,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.56.

About ImmunoCellular Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUC)

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development of immune-based therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead product candidate, ICT-107, is a dendritic cell-based immunotherapy targeting multiple tumor-associated antigens on glioblastoma stem cells.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoCellular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.