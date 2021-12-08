Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Immunovant from $55.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

NASDAQ IMVT opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.49. Immunovant has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $53.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.67.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Immunovant will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Immunovant by 880.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 752,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,072,000 after acquiring an additional 675,882 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the first quarter worth $403,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 176.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 92,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 53.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Immunovant by 5.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

