Independence (NASDAQ:ACQR) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR) shares were down 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.74 and last traded at $9.78. Approximately 1,121,485 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,254% from the average daily volume of 82,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independence in the third quarter worth $45,000. Knott David M acquired a new stake in Independence in the second quarter worth $93,000. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Independence by 27.3% in the third quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 110,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 23,765 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Independence in the second quarter worth $424,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in Independence in the third quarter worth $2,713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

