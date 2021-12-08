Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €48.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been given a €48.00 ($53.93) price target by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €36.50 ($41.01) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($43.82) price target on Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Nord/LB set a €36.50 ($41.01) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($57.30) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($52.81) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €44.25 ($49.72).

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of €13.43 ($15.09) and a 12 month high of €19.70 ($22.13).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.