Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of IFNNY stock opened at $48.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of $34.59 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The company has a market cap of $63.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.36.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Infineon Technologies will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

