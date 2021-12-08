Informa’s (INF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Informa (LON:INF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 725 ($9.61) price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.49) target price on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Informa from GBX 496 ($6.58) to GBX 560 ($7.43) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Informa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 633.33 ($8.40).

Informa stock opened at GBX 504.40 ($6.69) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 530.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 528.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44. Informa has a twelve month low of GBX 459.80 ($6.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 603.60 ($8.00). The company has a market capitalization of £7.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.34.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

