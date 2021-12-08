Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 27.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,707,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,938,111,000 after acquiring an additional 532,355 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,359,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,188,975,000 after acquiring an additional 225,645 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,213,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921,391 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,604,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $859,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,423,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $704,007,000 after purchasing an additional 136,890 shares during the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IR opened at $59.73 on Wednesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $40.64 and a one year high of $62.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.73 and a beta of 1.47.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on IR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

In other news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $292,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,963,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

