Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.20.

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $96.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ingredion has a 52 week low of $73.82 and a 52 week high of $101.30.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

