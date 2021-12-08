Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.83

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.83 and last traded at $6.01, with a volume of 16222 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.

The firm has a market capitalization of $689.63 million, a PE ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.08.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inseego Corp. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Ashish Sharma bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $34,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dan Mondor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $68,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inseego by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Inseego by 302.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inseego during the 3rd quarter valued at about $578,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inseego during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Inseego by 329.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inseego Company Profile (NASDAQ:INSG)

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

