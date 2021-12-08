Insider Buying: Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) CEO Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) CEO Norbert G. Riedel bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $223,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:APTX traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.54. 387,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,476. Aptinyx Inc. has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 21.07 and a quick ratio of 21.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.53. The company has a market cap of $172.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.30.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aptinyx Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Adams Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 1.7% in the second quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC now owns 5,395,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,271,000 after buying an additional 90,124 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 6.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,808,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 105,945 shares during the last quarter. AWH Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 2.9% during the second quarter. AWH Capital L.P. now owns 675,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,557,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 17.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 187,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 27,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

