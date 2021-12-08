Insider Buying: BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) CEO Buys 34,386 Shares of Stock

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) CEO Flint A. Lane acquired 34,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $235,200.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BTRS stock opened at $7.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.27. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 0.21.

Get BTRS alerts:

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Research analysts expect that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BTRS by 569.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of BTRS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

BTRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on BTRS from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised BTRS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on BTRS in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

About BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.