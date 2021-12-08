Insider Buying: DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) CEO Acquires 33,675 Shares of Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 33,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,847,516.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of DOCU stock traded down $5.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $138.60. 16,160,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,120,151. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.51 and a 52-week high of $314.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.97 and a beta of 0.94.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.00.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

