Insider Buying: Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Director Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Director Guy L. Smith acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $10,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Intellicheck stock opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.28 million, a P/E ratio of -66.24 and a beta of 1.80. Intellicheck, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.99.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 9.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intellicheck, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IDN shares. TheStreet lowered Intellicheck from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intellicheck from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 70.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 10,964 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Intellicheck during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Intellicheck during the first quarter worth $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

