Insider Buying: Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Insider Purchases 3,076 Shares of Stock

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) insider Mark Peter Smith bought 3,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,784.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SWBI stock opened at $17.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $863.03 million, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.19. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $39.61.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $230.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.98 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 105.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 5.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 12.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,195,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,572,000 after purchasing an additional 479,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,767,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,748,000 after acquiring an additional 19,334 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 6.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,194,000 after acquiring an additional 57,931 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 872.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 669,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,891,000 after acquiring an additional 600,337 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 65.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 660,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,718,000 after acquiring an additional 261,844 shares during the period. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen cut Smith & Wesson Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smith & Wesson Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

