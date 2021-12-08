Insider Buying: The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Director Acquires 2,200 Shares of Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Director James D. White acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.54 per share, with a total value of $18,788.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:HNST traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,811,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,458. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 4.34. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $23.88.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). On average, analysts predict that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Honest in the second quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Honest in the second quarter worth $37,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in Honest by 735.6% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Honest in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honest in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HNST. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Honest from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Honest from $20.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Honest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Honest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Honest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.95.

About Honest

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

