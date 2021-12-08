Insider Buying: Trinity Exploration & Production plc (LON:TRIN) Insider Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Trinity Exploration & Production plc (LON:TRIN) insider Jeremy Bridglalsingh acquired 5,000 shares of Trinity Exploration & Production stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.75) per share, for a total transaction of £6,600 ($8,752.15).

LON TRIN opened at GBX 134 ($1.78) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 138.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 160.38. Trinity Exploration & Production plc has a 12 month low of GBX 86.15 ($1.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 187.50 ($2.49). The firm has a market capitalization of £64.80 million and a PE ratio of -111.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01.

Trinity Exploration & Production plc, an independent oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil. The company operates a portfolio of producing, development, and exploration assets onshore and offshore in the shallow waters off the west and east coasts of Trinidad.

