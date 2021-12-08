Insider Buying: Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Director Purchases 6,603 Shares of Stock

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Director Nelson Obus acquired 6,603 shares of Williams Industrial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $21,393.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Nelson Obus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Nelson Obus bought 2,966 shares of Williams Industrial Services Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $9,609.84.

WLMS opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.79. Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.07.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). Williams Industrial Services Group had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 9.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WLMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Williams Industrial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams Industrial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,322,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in the second quarter worth $1,465,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in the second quarter worth $632,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in the second quarter worth $484,000. Finally, Wynnefield Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 6,398,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,301,000 after acquiring an additional 46,700 shares in the last quarter. 39.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Industrial Services Group Company Profile

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

