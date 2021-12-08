Insider Selling: Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CFO Sells 4,716 Shares of Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 4,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.68, for a total value of $908,678.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AMBA traded up $21.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,483,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,581. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of -261.03 and a beta of 1.13. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.59 and a twelve month high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. Ambarella’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,497,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,974,000 after buying an additional 73,218 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities raised their price target on Ambarella from $135.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ambarella from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Ambarella from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ambarella from $137.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.21.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

