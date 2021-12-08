Insider Selling: Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) SVP Sells 165,800 Shares of Stock

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE APH traded up $1.10 on Tuesday, reaching $83.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,880,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,396. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $58.58 and a twelve month high of $86.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.46.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 534.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.05.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

