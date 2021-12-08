Insider Selling: Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) SVP Sells 783 Shares of Stock

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $50,417.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Capri stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.92. 1,066,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,098,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.73. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $37.95 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.53.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Capri had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 150.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Capri in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capri in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

