Insider Selling: Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total value of $128,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CDLX opened at $69.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.43. Cardlytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.66 and a twelve month high of $161.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after purchasing an additional 72,847 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.14.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

