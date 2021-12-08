Insider Selling: Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Chairman Sells 10,488 Shares of Stock

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $1,396,896.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $132.99 on Wednesday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $103.55 and a 52 week high of $136.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.33.
Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $620.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.94 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 82.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 938,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,383,000 after buying an additional 423,478 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth $31,897,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 15.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,746,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $207,472,000 after purchasing an additional 233,690 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth $27,163,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 319.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 187,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,712,000 after purchasing an additional 143,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CW. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company.
About Curtiss-Wright
Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.
