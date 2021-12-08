Insider Selling: Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Chairman Sells 10,488 Shares of Stock

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $1,396,896.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $132.99 on Wednesday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $103.55 and a 52 week high of $136.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.33.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $620.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.94 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 82.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 938,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,383,000 after buying an additional 423,478 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth $31,897,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 15.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,746,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $207,472,000 after purchasing an additional 233,690 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth $27,163,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 319.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 187,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,712,000 after purchasing an additional 143,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CW. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

