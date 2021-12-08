Insider Selling: Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CAO Sells 644 Shares of Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CAO Jason Alger sold 644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $25,006.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $39.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 0.75. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $59.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.13 and a 200 day moving average of $52.55.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 63.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Health Catalyst by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 589,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,456,000 after buying an additional 22,920 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 730,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,537,000 after buying an additional 44,865 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter.

HCAT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.49.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

