Insider Selling: Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $207,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Efraim Grinberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 2nd, Efraim Grinberg sold 9,899 shares of Movado Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $428,824.68.

Shares of NYSE:MOV opened at $42.97 on Wednesday. Movado Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $48.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.69 and a 200-day moving average of $33.22. The company has a market capitalization of $984.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.18.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.35. Movado Group had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 12.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.04%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 618.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Movado Group by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Movado Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Movado Group by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Movado Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

MOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

